YouTube outage affects 286,000 users, says fixing error on platform
YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google , said late on Wednesday it was fixing an error, which outage monitoring website Downdetector.com said affected about 286,000 users. "Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. Updated: 12-11-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 06:46 IST
"Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates," YouTube said in a tweet https://twitter.com/TeamYouTube/status/1326681978037444608. The issue started about 06:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about how many users were affected by the outage on the video-streaming platform.