Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says faces 'onslaught' of cyberattacks as Taiwan complains of censorship

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it had faced an "onslaught" of cyberattacks by activists using key words like "Taiwan", after the government complained posts in support of the self-ruled island were being censored on Facebook.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:51 IST
WHO says faces 'onslaught' of cyberattacks as Taiwan complains of censorship
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it had faced an "onslaught" of cyberattacks by activists using key words like "Taiwan", after the government complained posts in support of the self-ruled island were being censored on Facebook. Fiercely democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its own, has been angered by its inability to fully access the WHO, of which it is not a member due to China's objections, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week it again failed to get into the World Health Assembly, the WHO's decision-making body. Taiwan's government said posts in support of Taiwan on the WHO's Facebook page were being censored by the WHO and blocked. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said this ran contrary to the neutrality the WHO should be upholding.

"The Foreign Ministry expresses its strong regret and dissatisfaction," it said in a statement. The WHO defended the move.

"During the World Health Assembly, WHO faces an onslaught of cyberattacks by online activists on a number of controversial issues, using keywords such as 'Taiwan' and 'China'," it said. That hindered its ability to moderate conversations for people who came to their pages to discuss health issues, it said, and when that happened "our social media team applies content filters", the WHO added.

"This is a practical measure that does not reflect a value judgment or any policy of the World Health Organization. The aim is to enable our users to avoid being spammed through cyberattacks, including from bots, and to find a balanced way to keep information and conversation flowing." However, it added that it had now restored the ability of users to post the words "Taiwan" and "China".

Taiwan, which has previously blamed China for stirring up enmity against the WHO by using fake accounts pretending to be run by Taiwanese, disputed that cyberattacks were to blame. "They are just people leaving messages to support Taiwan, including our allies," said ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou.

China, which has never ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its fold, has denied running a disinformation campaign against the island.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

All-female W Series to feature at 8 F1 races next season

The all-female W Series will be showcased at eight Formula One races next season in a push for greater diversity in motorsports, organisers said on Thursday. It has yet to be decided at which of the record 23 F1 races the W Series will also...

Diana enters 'The Crown,' presaging more heartache for William and Harry

Princess Dianas fairytale turned sour enters British television series The Crown for the first time this season, opening the door for more heartache for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.Focusing on the 1980s, the new season released...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Cuba leads race for Latin American coronavirus vaccineAs Latin American nations test experimental coronavirus vaccines from across the globe and economic heavyweights such as Brazil and ...

Blended learning: UID Leverages Critical Technology for Future of Design Education

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir The COVID-19 Pandemic may have brought a permanent change to the field of higher education requiring institutions to adapt to the New Normality. UIDs future forward approach and resilience viewed the curre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020