SpaceX's Musk gets mixed virus tests on eve of crew launch

SpaceX chief Elon Musk may have to steer clear of NASA's Kennedy Space Center after getting mixed COVID-19 test results on the eve of his company's second crew launch.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 14-11-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 00:14 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Image Credit: ANI

SpaceX chief Elon Musk may have to steer clear of NASA's Kennedy Space Center after getting mixed COVID-19 test results on the eve of his company's second crew launch. Musk took to Twitter on Friday to say he tested positive for coronavirus, then negative twice, then positive again. He said he wasn't feeling too well the past few days — sniffles, cough, low fever — but currently had no symptoms.

"So 'Elon Musk Tests Negative for Covid' is an equally correct title," he tweeted. Musk said his first tests were rapid tests, and he was awaiting the results of lab tests. The 15-minute rapid tests are less sensitive than the lab tests, which taken longer to process.

At a news conference, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he expects SpaceX "to do any contact tracing that is appropriate." He stressed it is NASA policy that anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must immediately quarantine and remain isolated. Neither NASA nor SpaceX representatives would say where Musk was Friday. His company is based in Southern California, where he makes his home. He was inside Kennedy's Launch Control last May for SpaceX's first astronaut flight last May.

Four astronauts — three Americans and one Japanese — are scheduled to rocket to the International Space Station on Saturday night. "NASA and SpaceX are going to work through it together and come to the right conclusion," Bridenstine told reporters. "Our astronauts have been in quarantine for weeks and they should not have had contact with anybody (outside their tested inner circle).

