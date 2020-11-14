Left Menu
Special Report: The woman who fell from the sky - the pandemic crashes into Russia's space city The Star City Closed Administrative Territorial Unit is barely an hour's drive northeast of the Kremlin, but for decades the town never appeared on any maps.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. SpaceX launch of crew on first 'operational' mission delayed by weather

NASA and high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX announced on Friday a 24-hour weather delay of their planned launch of four astronauts into orbit for NASA's first full-fledged human mission using a privately owned spacecraft. The liftoff time slipped from Saturday to Sunday evening due to forecasts of gusty, onshore winds over Florida - remnants of Tropical Storm Eta - that would have made a return landing for the Falcon 9 rocket's reusable booster stage difficult, NASA officials said. Special Report: The woman who fell from the sky - the pandemic crashes into Russia's space city

The Star City Closed Administrative Territorial Unit is barely an hour's drive northeast of the Kremlin, but for decades the town never appeared on any maps. Only after the Soviet Union fell apart was its location revealed. Even now, it is shrouded by forests, and behind its tall concrete walls lies the somber infrastructure of Russia's legendary space program, and the Soviet-era apartment blocks that its cosmonauts and scientists call home.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Ethiopia's Amhara rocked by explosions, rights group warns on Tigray

Two explosions hit cities in Ethiopias Amhara state, which neighbours the northern state of Tigray where federal troops are fighting local forces, and the human rights commission warned against rights violations in the conflict.Hundreds of ...

Mark Walhberg's 'Joe Bell' to bow out in US in Feb 2021

Mark Walhberg-starrer Joe Bell will be released by Solstice Studios on February 19, 2021, in the US. The movie has been directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Brokeback Mountain scribes Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, reported ...

WRAPUP 1-Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false election claims

President Donald Trumps supporters will take to the streets on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens victory.Trump ...

Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistans southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said. The earthquake was centred 38 kilometres 23 m...
