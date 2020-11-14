Left Menu
Prajnesh enters semifinals of Cary Challenger

Yet again erasing a one-set deficit, Indian Davis Cupper Prajnesh Gunneswaran went past Thomaz Bellucci to march into the semifinals of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger tour event, here. The Indian left-hander won 3-6 7-5 7-6(5) against the Brazilian qualifier in the quarterfinals of the USD 52080 hard court tournament. It will be Prajnesh's second last-four appearance this season after he resumed competing on the tour.

PTI | Cary | Updated: 14-11-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 14:00 IST
Yet again erasing a one-set deficit, Indian Davis Cupper Prajnesh Gunneswaran went past Thomaz Bellucci to march into the semifinals of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger Tour event, here. The Indian left-hander won 3-6 7-5 7-6(5) against the Brazilian qualifier in the quarterfinals of the USD 52080 hardcourt tournament.

It will be Prajnesh's second last-four appearance this season after he resumed competing on the tour. He had reached the semifinals at the Isamning event in Germany last month.

Prajnesh, ranked 146, will now clash with Denamrk's Mikael Torpegaard, ranked 198, for a place in the summit clash. Out of his six Challenger finals, the 30-year-old Indian has won two titles -- Anning (China, April 2018) and Bengaluru (November 2018).

