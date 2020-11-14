Beijing-based diplomats take part in Diwali celebration in China

A large number of Beijing-based diplomats and foreign media personnel took part in a colourful Diwali function held by the Indian Embassy here. In a diplomatic outreach initiative, the embassy had invited heads of the mission of over 60 countries to participate in the event held at its premises on Friday night.

India's ambassador to China Vikram Misri spoke about the global outreach of Diwali, the festival of lights which heralds the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is celebrated in different parts of the world, especially in South and South-East Asian countries.

Besides a cultural programme in which Chinese and Indian artists took part, a fireworks display was the highlight of the evening, which was followed by a dinner with a wide variety of Indian delicacies..