Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beijing-based diplomats take part in Diwali celebration in China

In a diplomatic outreach initiative, the embassy had invited heads of the mission of over 60 countries to participate in the event held at its premises on Friday night. India's ambassador to China Vikram Misri spoke about the global outreach of Diwali, the festival of lights which heralds the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 16:29 IST
Beijing-based diplomats take part in Diwali celebration in China

A large number of Beijing-based diplomats and foreign media personnel took part in a colourful Diwali function held by the Indian Embassy here. In a diplomatic outreach initiative, the embassy had invited heads of the mission of over 60 countries to participate in the event held at its premises on Friday night.

India's ambassador to China Vikram Misri spoke about the global outreach of Diwali, the festival of lights which heralds the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is celebrated in different parts of the world, especially in South and South-East Asian countries.

Besides a cultural programme in which Chinese and Indian artists took part, a fireworks display was the highlight of the evening, which was followed by a dinner with a wide variety of Indian delicacies..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM urged for government reset after top aide's exit row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being urged by his Conservative Party colleagues to unleash a reset at the heart of government after weeks of bitter power struggles ended in the immediate departure of his top aide Dominic Cummings. Cummi...

Khattar undergoes routine tests at Shimla hospital

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was taken to a Shimla hospital for a health check up on Saturday after he did not have a proper sleep in the night, doctors said. Khattar, who is on a visit to Shimla, underwent some tests at Indir...

Miss you on Diwali:Pawar's emotional letter to his late mother

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has written an emotional letter to his late mother Shardabai Pawar on the occasion of Diwali, recalling various political events in Maharashtra and especially his speech in rain that became the defining image of the 2...

Man found dead in Raj; woman succumbs to injuries

A man was found dead while a woman in an injured state here, police said on Sunday. The man, aged 22 years, worked at a government pump house on a contractual basis. He, along with the woman, aged 19 years, was living in a room in the pump ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020