Alleged CAD renders of OnePlus 9 reveal its design; OnePlus 9 Pro specs leaked

Meanwhile, a OnePlus phone with model number "LuBan LE2117", believed to be the OnePlus 9 Pro, was spotted on the Geekbench website. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 11 OS.

Image Credit: 91 Mobiles

OnePlus is expected to unveil its next flagship devices, the OnePlus 9 series, in early 2021. The series comprising the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to be launched in March 2021.

Months ahead of the official unveiling, the CAD renders and key specifications of the upcoming series have surfaced online. The alleged renders come courtesy of 91 Mobiles, revealing the display and back panel of the OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus 9 features a left-aligned punch-hole display design and at the back, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera setup with an LED flash placed to the right of the camera sensors. The OnePlus 9 is said to come with a larger flat display than the OnePlus 8T and will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, a OnePlus phone with model number "LuBan LE2117", believed to be the OnePlus 9 Pro, was spotted on the Geekbench website. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 11 OS.

In addition, a separate leak has suggested that the Pro variant of the OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Snapdragon 875 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Other features include- a 4, 500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging.

