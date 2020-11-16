Science News Roundup: 'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

Science News Roundup: 'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into spaceDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:29 IST
'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space
Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft. SpaceX's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 p.m. eastern time (0027 GMT on Monday) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.