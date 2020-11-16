Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:34 IST
Smart speakers shipment in India likely to cross 7.5 lakh units in 2020, Amazon Echo leads: Report

Shipment of smart speakers in India is expected to cross 7.5 lakh units this year with consumers adopting smart technologies for their homes, according to a research report released by Techarc on Monday. Amazon Echo led the smart speaker market with 91 per cent share in July-September 2020. It was followed by Xiaomi with 7 per cent share and Google with 2 per cent share, the report said.

As Indian homes go more for smart technologies, voice-controlled devices like a smart speaker have an increasingly important role to play, Techarc founder and chief analyst Faisal Kawoosa said in a statement. "Amazon has nurtured the ecosystem well by encouraging a wide choice of apps (skills) to be developed giving users a lot of engaging content for using the device which has made Echo devices very popular,” he added.

According to the report, the trend of buying smart speakers with display is on the rise. "In the quarter July-September 2020, shipments of smart speakers with display rose by 87 per cent compared to the previous quarter," the report said.

The average selling price of a smart speaker for January-September period was Rs 5,560 which is expected to go high as the proportion of display-enabled devices increases in the overall shipments. For July-September, the average selling price was Rs 6,100, the report said.

