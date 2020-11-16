Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivo Y12s with Helio P35 SoC, 13MP AI dual camera goes official

Under the hood, the Vivo Y12s is equipped with MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:55 IST
Vivo Y12s with Helio P35 SoC, 13MP AI dual camera goes official
Image Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y12s has gone official as the company's latest budget smartphone. The phone comes with an LCD panel, MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and 5,000mAh battery.

The Vivo Y12s is priced at VND 3,290,000 (approx. Rs 10,600) for the 3GB+32GB base model and VND 4,290,000 (approx. Rs 13,800) for the 4GB+128GB memory variant. It is available in two color options- Glacier Blue and Phantom Black.

Currently, the Vivo Y12s is available in a few Asian markets including Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Vivo Y12s: Specifications

The Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds and supports Face Unlock for quick authentication.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y12s is equipped with MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.

On the camera front, the device comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the waterdrop notch and an AI dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options onboard the Vivo Y12s include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro USB charging port, GPS, FM and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Rajasthan minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passes away, condolences pour in

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal died in a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 72. The state government declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday following the demis...

Germany files espionage charges against Egyptian-born man

Germanys Public Prosecutor General GBA said on Monday charges of espionage have been filed against an Egyptian-born German citizen who worked at the German government press office and gathered information for an Egyptian intelligence agency...

Fadnavis hails Nitish Kumar after he takes oath as Bihar CM

Maharashtra BJP leader DevendraFadnavis on Monday congratulated JD-U president Nitish Kumarafter the latter took oath as Bihars chief minister for theseventh time in two decadesFadnavis, BJPs in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls whoattended t...

Tennis-Djokovic thrashes debutant Schwartzman at ATP Finals

Diego Schwartzman suffered a similar fate to fellow ATP Finals debutant Andrey Rublev the previous night as the Argentine was brushed aside by five-time champion Novak Djokovic on Monday.Russian Rublev barely laid a glove on 20-time Grand S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020