Vivo Y12s with Helio P35 SoC, 13MP AI dual camera goes official

The Vivo Y12s has gone official as the company's latest budget smartphone. The phone comes with an LCD panel, MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and 5,000mAh battery.

The Vivo Y12s is priced at VND 3,290,000 (approx. Rs 10,600) for the 3GB+32GB base model and VND 4,290,000 (approx. Rs 13,800) for the 4GB+128GB memory variant. It is available in two color options- Glacier Blue and Phantom Black.

Currently, the Vivo Y12s is available in a few Asian markets including Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Vivo Y12s: Specifications

The Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds and supports Face Unlock for quick authentication.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y12s is equipped with MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.

On the camera front, the device comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the waterdrop notch and an AI dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options onboard the Vivo Y12s include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro USB charging port, GPS, FM and a 3.5mm headphone jack.