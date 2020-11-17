Left Menu
Thieves steal $6.6 million of Apple products in UK truck heist

Police said they wanted to speak to "anyone who may have been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances, or who knows of anyone who is selling such items at low-cost prices".

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:36 IST
Thieves steal $6.6 million of Apple products in UK truck heist
Apple logo Image Credit: ANI

British police said on Tuesday they were hunting for thieves who made off with 5 million pounds ($6.6 million) worth of Apple products after tying up a driver and security guard during a truck heist in central England. The thieves targeted the truck on a slip road to the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire last Tuesday evening, tying up the driver and guard who they left behind, before they took the vehicle to a nearby industrial estate.

There they transferred the trailer onto another truck, and drove it about nine miles to the town of Lutterworth where the 48 pallets of the Apple goods were loaded into a third vehicle. Police said they wanted to speak to "anyone who may have been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances, or who knows of anyone who is selling such items at low-cost prices". ($1 = 0.7549 pounds)

