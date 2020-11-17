Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arianespace probes failure of European satellite launch

The Vega rocket was carrying Spain's first optical imaging satellite, called SEOSAT-Ingenio, and the French TARANIS satellite, to observe events in Earth's atmosphere.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:23 IST
Arianespace probes failure of European satellite launch

France-based Arianespace and the European Space Agency are investigating the failed launch of a rocket that was meant to lift two Earth observation satellites into orbit. ESA said the Vega carrier rocket deviated from its trajectory eight minutes after liftoff from Kourou, in French Guiana, late Monday, “entailing the loss of the mission.” "Telemetry data analyses are in progress to determine the cause of this failure,” the agency said in a short statement, adding that it planned to provide further details at a news conference Tuesday.

"We deeply apologise towards our customers,” Arianespace chief executive Stephane Israel said on Twitter. The Vega rocket was carrying Spain's first optical imaging satellite, called SEOSAT-Ingenio, and the French TARANIS satellite, to observe events in Earth's atmosphere.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Saudis seek buffer zone with Yemen in return for ceasefire - sources

Saudi Arabia has told Yemens Houthis in high-level back channel talks it would sign a UN proposal for a nationwide ceasefire if the Iran-aligned group agrees to a buffer zone along the kingdoms borders, three sources familiar with the matte...

EU needs clean energy policy to speed investment, protect industry -research

The European Union EU should draw up a clean energy package next year to kick-start the investment needed to cut carbon emissions and meet its 2030 climate targets while protecting the competitiveness of its industry, researchers said on Tu...

Haryana govt to develop residential colonies for poor in rural areas

The Haryana government will develop residential colonies for the poor and middle class in rural areas of the state, an official statement said here on Tuesday. The Haryana Rural Development Authority will initially develop a model colony at...

Maha: Minister father a degree holder now, tweets MP son

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has become a degree holder securing 77.25 percent marks in the Arts stream, his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant announced on Tuesday. Shrikant said the Thane district guardian minister and Shiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020