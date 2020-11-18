Japan watching human rights conditions in China's Xinjiang

Japan is closely watching human rights conditions in China's Xinjiang region with concern, its top government spokesman said on Wednesday. "Japan believes it is important that freedom, respect for basic human rights and rule of law, which are universal in international community, are guaranteed in China as well," Katsunobu Kato, the chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in Xinjiang, where activists say crimes against humanity and genocide are taking place. China has denied any abuses, saying the camps provide vocational training and help fight extremism.

