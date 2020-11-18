Left Menu
30+ companies from the Taiwan ICT industry now live on virtual platform, reveal how they are boosting their solutions for smart cities

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan shows off its tech muscle during GSMA Thrive Asia Pacific BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- • "Smart City Taiwan 360 " organized by the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) of Taiwan, will showcase the technology of Taiwanese companies during the GSMA Thrive Asia Pacific event • Cutting-edge solutions related to IoT, 5G and Smart City will be showcased on Taiwan's 3D immersive online platform that highlights the essence of Taiwan's technological capabilities • Smart solutions in the fields of Mobility, Governance, Health or 5G within the framework of Smart Cities stand out for their vital importance for society During the GSMA Thrive Asia Pacific online event, the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) of Taiwan proudly presents the solutions for smart cities developed by Taiwanese companies. Through its 3D immersive online platform "Smart City Taiwan 360," IDB will exhibit from November 3 until early next year, the leadership and technological capabilities of Taiwan. The novelties that will be presented fall into several categories, including Mobility, Governance, Health, 5G and more.

Among the Mobility technologies stand out solutions to find parking or to navigate inside large spaces. In Governance, technologies to combat problems such as mosquitoes that transmit dengue or environmental pollution stand out. In Health, telemedicine solutions have been presented to provide services in remote places or to monitor the health of the elderly population. Finally, in 5G, smart solutions are presented for the industrial sector and infrastructures.

The technology of all these companies is on display online at the Taiwan Pavilion. Please visit the website and request a virtual tour: http://www.smartcitytw360.com About Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) is the administrative agency of Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan. IDB serves the role to formulate industrial policies, and to oversee various industries including metal & mechanical, information technology, consumer goods & chemical, knowledge services, as well as sustainable development in Taiwan. Particularly, IDB is the governing agency for the Smart City Taiwan initiative. The initiative aims at utilizing all types of smart technologies (such as IoT, Big Data and AI) to effectively integrate local, industry, and civilian needs. With support from the central government, collaboration and integration between local governments and industry stakeholders have resulted in many fruitful accomplishments. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336448/idiabcare.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336449/Indoor_positioning.jpg

