Poco M3 detailed specs leaked ahead of November 24 launch

Poco is gearing up to launch a new M-series smartphone, Poco M3, globally on November 24. Ahead of the official unveiling, detailed specifications of the upcoming device which is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G (China), have surfaced online.

The latest leak suggests that the Poco M3 will come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the mid-range device is said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Poco M3 will house a 48-megapixel triple rear camera module and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper that will be housed in a waterdrop notch.

The device is said to be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W USB Type-C fast-charging technology. It is said to boot Android 10-based MIUI 12.

I don't know about you, but I truly miss the feeling of waiting for a new POCO to be revealed. 🙌Introducing POCO M3, Our MOST ???? yet! 😏#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/pQKQoGbFSe — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 17, 2020

The Poco M3 global launch event will be held virtually at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday.