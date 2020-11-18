Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada names China, Russia as main cyber-crime threats; sees risk to power supply

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies. The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) signals intelligence agency, equivalent to the U.S. National Security Agency, said the four nations' programs posed the greatest strategic threat to Canada.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:30 IST
Canada names China, Russia as main cyber-crime threats; sees risk to power supply
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies.

The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) signals intelligence agency, equivalent to the U.S. National Security Agency, said the four nations' programs posed the greatest strategic threat to Canada. "State-sponsored cyber activity is generally the most sophisticated threat," CSE said in its second national cyber threat assessment.

Canada's relations with China have soured notably over the last two years, while Ottawa is a harsh critic of Moscow. CSE's first assessment, released in 2018, also mentioned foreign-based actors but did not identify them. Canada did though join Britain and the United States in July to accuse Russian-backed hackers of trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine data.

China and Russia have repeatedly denied trying to break into critical infrastructure of other nations. CSE said it was very unlikely hackers would intentionally try to disrupt important systems and cause major damage or kill people in the absence of war.

But they "may target critical Canadian organizations to ... pre-position for future activities, or as a form of intimidation," it added. "State-sponsored actors are very likely attempting to develop the additional cyber capabilities required to disrupt the supply of electricity."

In 2019, Russian-associated actors probed the networks of U.S. and Canadian electricity utilities, it added. CSE said the threat of hacking was all the more serious given how many Canadians were relying on digital services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CSE is one of the Canadian agencies probing whether China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd can supply equipment for next-generation 5G networks. The United States and other close Canadian allies have moved to block Huawei on the grounds its 5G gear could contain backdoors allowing access for spies.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. upgrades safety probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said on Monday it was expanding a probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, upgrading it to an engineering analysis, a step required before it can seek to com...

Apple, U.S. states reach $113 million settlement on iPhone throttling

Apple Inc will pay 113 million to settle allegations from 33 U.S. states and the District of Columbia that it slowed down iPhones to mask battery issues and get users to purchase new devices, state officials announced on Wednesday.The deal ...

Canada names China, Russia as main cyber-crime threats; sees risk to power supply

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies.The Communications Securit...

U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain

The U.S. government gave the green light to Boeing Cos 737 MAX on Wednesday after fatal crashes halted flights 20 months ago, starting a lengthy process for clearing hundreds of grounded jets as the planemaker faced criticism from victims f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020