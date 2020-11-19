Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia rebel forces say air strike has injured many university students in Tigray

An Ethiopian government air strike injured many university students on Thursday in the capital of the northern Tigray region, rebel forces said in a Facebook post. The Facebook post was accompanied by several photos that appeared to show adults with injuries in Mekelle.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:23 IST
Ethiopia rebel forces say air strike has injured many university students in Tigray
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

An Ethiopian government air strike injured many university students on Thursday in the capital of the northern Tigray region, rebel forces said in a Facebook post.

The Facebook post was accompanied by several photos that appeared to show adults with injuries in Mekelle. Reuters was unable to authenticate the photos or reach independent sources for verification because all phone lines and internet to the Tigray region is down, although a few leaders have satellite connections. The government did not immediately respond to requests for comment although it has previously denied bombing civilian targets.

The airstrike took place around 12:45 pm, the Facebook post said, in the Meles Academy University, where "it resulted in heavy casualties of many university students and other civilians." The post said it was the fourth airstrike on Mekelle. The government has previously denied bombing the city center and said it has only attacked military targets on the outskirts.

A two-week-old war between the federal government and the forces of the northern Tigray region has killed hundreds, sent 30,000 refugees into Sudan, and worsened a humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US natural partner for India in quest for building resilient economy: FS Shringla

Underlining that the US is a natural partner for India in the quest for building a resilient economy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said the remarkable feature of bilateral ties was the strong bipartisan support in Am...

IMF director: virus could disrupt global recovery

The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that the while the United States and other major economies turned in better-than-expected economic performances in the third quarter, the world now faces slower momentum with a re...

G20 leaders urged to provide funds for COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, tests

G20 leaders must help close a funding gap to buy vaccines, drugs and tests to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a letter from South Africas president, Norways prime minister, and the heads of the World Health Organization and European Commissio...

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said on Thursday as he discussed the teams latest findings. Dr Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020