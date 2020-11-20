Gmail, Google Drive and Fit widgets added on iOS; Calendar, Chrome widgets coming soon

Google is rolling out new widgets for Gmail, Drive and Fit apps on iOS with Calendar and Chrome widgets to be added in the coming weeks. The new Google features are available for iPhones and iPads with iOS 14 and up versions.

"When iPhone 12 was released a few weeks ago, we launched helpful widgets for your favorite Google apps on iOS. Over the next few days, we're adding more for Gmail, Drive and Fit and Calendar and Chrome widgets are on their way too," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new Gmail widget will let iPhone users search their inbox, start a new message and check for unread messages at a glance. To add the Gmail app widget or any other Google widget on iOS, head over to the home screen and touch and hold it, then:

In the top left corner tap Add (+)

Tap the widget you'd like to install, for instance, the Gmail app

Tap 'Add widget' and then place it on the home screen

Lastly, tap 'Done' at the upper right corner

Image Credit: Google

The new Google Drive widget will provide quick access to recent files. There is also a search bar that allows uses to look for any file directly from the homescreen. Lastly, the Google Fit widget shows an overview of health metrics including Heart Points and Steps on the homescreen, allowing users to easily keep a track of their activity.

Google said, in the coming weeks, it will add a Calendar widget that will put users' upcoming appointments on the homescreen and offer quick access to the full calendar. And in the new year, a new widget for Chrome will also be introduced.

The Chrome widget will give quick access to search, open a new tab or incognito tab, voice search and QR code scanning. Chrome Beta users can try the new widgets now while others will get it early next year.