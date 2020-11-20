Reverie's Prabandhak Scores Silver in the IAMAI Design Summit Leadership 2020

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) recently hosted the Design Leadership Summit & Awards 2020 with the theme "Resurgence: Designing for Now, Next and Future." This summit was inaugurated by Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, a UNICEF representative for India. In the category of Industry and Innovation Design, Reverie Language Technologies scored a Silver Trophy for its product Prabandhak, an AI-powered translation management hub for Indian languages.

Prabandhak is an automated, end-to-end translation management platform that helps in translating high volume digital content in 22 Indian languages. It brings together all the players of the Indian-language translation ecosystem onto one platform: translators, language service providers, and enterprises. It uses a combination of machine translation (that uses AI technology) and manual translators. With Prabandhak, LSPs, large enterprises and individual translators can • Effectively streamline the unorganized Indic-language industry by bringing all stakeholders on one platform.

• Improve turnaround times, cost, and quality • Translate large volumes of content in real-time 40% faster • Improve productivity and enable delivery times up to 4 times faster through automation • Enhance accuracy through automated QA, Indic spell checker, Indic-language specific glossaries, knowledge base, translation memory, and much more. Here are some testimonials from Prabandhak users: "Prabandhak's inbuilt machine translation technology helped us increase our productivity by 72% and reduce our TAT by 48%. Prabandhak is user-friendly and helped us onboard linguists in a short period of time. This helped us improve and streamline our production process and address our long-term concerns, related to scalability and file processing. Prabandhak has reduced our learning curve and helped our linguists to be more productive and deliver more projects in a short span of time. It has given them [linguists] an opportunity to increase their earnings. Prabandhak's dashboard gives us a quick summary across projects and helps us keep track of various ongoing tasks. Marketplace is another feature no other TMS is offering. It gives us an opportunity to bid for new projects." -- Deepak Ramteke, Chief Customer officer, Word Publishing.

The two-day IAMAI virtual summit was attended by 1000+ participants and was addressed by 80+ global and India experts from the design domain. There were over 30 sessions for participants to listen to experts in various design domains. "Our vision is to bring language equality on the Indian internet. Prabandhak is a step in the right direction for the fast enablement of local-language content creation to cater to the rising regional-language internet users. IAMAI's Silver Trophy is a testament to that," said Arvind Pani, CEO and founder of Reverie Language Technologies.

About Reverie Language Technologies Reverie Language Technologies is the only company that offers end-to-end language technology products and services in the localization space for Indian languages. They offer a wide range of language technology products for Indian languages for both text and voice solutions, including: • Machine translation and transliteration technologies specifically trained on and built for Indian languages, • Website localization, • Scientifically designed multilingual text display suite, • Industry-specific Indian-language vocabularies that help with accurate business translations, • Easy input products like multilingual keypads that support phonetic typing, • Multilingual search and accurate next word predictions, • Automated speech-to-text and text-to-speech conversion and more. Reverie's language technologies power a whole range of digital assets, such as websites, applications (mobile/web), chat bots, communications (SMS, push notifications), IVRs, chatbots, voice bots, and more.