Samsung sets up AR-VR Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur

The Samsung AR-VR Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur will train a batch of 30-35 bachelor students per year on new technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), helping them learn industry-relevant skills and making them job-ready. The curriculum will include Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR), with special emphasis on touch, haptics, taste, smell, robotic interfaces, telepresence and brain-machine interfaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung India has set up a new AR-VR Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur as part of its Samsung Digital Academy program that aims to bridge the digital divide and proficiency gaps in the country by skilling students on new-age technologies.

The lab was virtually inaugurated on Friday by Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India and Dr. Mugdha Sinha, Secretary to Government, Art, Literature, Culture and Archaeology and Director General, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Rajasthan.

The Samsung AR-VR Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur will train a batch of 30-35 bachelor students per year on new technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), helping them learn industry-relevant skills and making them job-ready and a part of this lab would be used by research fellows to conduct their experiments.

The curriculum will include Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR), with special emphasis on touch, haptics, taste, smell, robotic interfaces, telepresence and brain-machine interfaces.

"This lab will provide an opportunity to the students to get exposed to different aspects of AR and VR technologies. As AR and VR is finding applications in diverse fields like education, industrial design, robotics, infrastructure management and medicine, students of different programs of the institute including those of Medical Technology can take advantage of this facility, said Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director IIT Jodhpur.

In addition to the new Samsung Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur, the company has six other Innovation Labs in IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati and these labs have trained over 800 IIT students to date. The first Samsung Innovation Lab started in 2017 at IIT-Delhi.

