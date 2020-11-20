Vatican asks Instagram to investigate mysterious papal "like" of model
The Vatican said on Friday that it had asked Instagram to investigate how a "like" attributed to Pope Francis' official account ended up on a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model. The "like" was discovered earlier this week by one of the 2.4 million people who follow Natalia Garibotto on the photo and video sharing site. A Vatican spokesman said Instagram was looking into the matter.Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:12 IST
The Vatican said on Friday that it had asked Instagram to investigate how a "like" attributed to Pope Francis' official account ended up on a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model. The "like" was discovered earlier this week by one of the 2.4 million people who follow Natalia Garibotto on the photo and video sharing site.
A Vatican spokesman said Instagram was looking into the matter. A Vatican source said that, according to early indications, the "like" did not come from the Vatican and that it was unclear whether the account had been hacked. All of the pope's social media accounts are managed by a communications office. He has 7.4 million followers on Instagram.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- Gareth Jones
- Francis
ALSO READ
Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist
Brazilian state of Amapa blacked out by power station fire
Entertainment News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024 and more
Odd News Roundup: Nestle uses insect protein in Purina pet food; Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist and more
Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more