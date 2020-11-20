Van with broadcasting equipment donated to shrine in Tirumala

A vehicle with digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG) equipment was donated to shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on Friday. It was donated by senior BJP leader and Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, an official at the temple said.

The van, also called outside broadcasting (OB) vehicle, is fitted with state-of-the-art technology worth Rs 1.2 crore, the official told PTI. The equipment would be used for the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti TV channel that telecasts rituals at the ancient temple and the shrine of Goddess Sree Padmavathi, he said.

The keys of the OB vehicle were handed over by a representative of the Minister to AV Dharma Reddy, additional executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, the official added..