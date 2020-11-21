Left Menu
Nigeria slips into recession in Q3 after GDP contracts for second consecutive quarter

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria slipped into a recession after its gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive quarter, according to data released by the statistician general on Saturday.

"Q3 2020 Real GDP contracted for second consecutive quarter by -3.62%," Yemi Kale said on Twitter. Africa's biggest economy was last in recession in 2016 and emerged the following year.

