Instagram brings Branded Content tag to Reels and more features

Instagram is rolling out new features including the Branded Content tag in Reels to make it easier for creators and brands to create, share and amplify branded content across the platform.

To help increase transparency, Instagram has introduced the Branded Content tag in Reels and in the coming weeks, the feature will be tested on Instagram Live as well.

"We want to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they're creating branded content, no matter what format they choose to use," the Facebook-owned platform wrote in a blog post.

Instagram is launching a new workflow where advertisers can create Branded Content ads without the need for creators to post organically on Instagram first. The new process involves three steps:

Advertisers send a request for Ad Creation Access Creator accepts Ad Creation Access and a notification is sent to the advertiser Creator receives the notification of the created ad for their approval

Further, Branded Content ads in Stories can include tappable elements such as @mentions, location and hashtags. The update also brings the ability for businesses and creators to set a default minimum age or a minimum age for specific countries or a combination of both for people to see their branded content feed posts on Instagram.

In the coming months, Instagram will start testing a new 'Branded Content ads with Product Tags' feature that gives businesses the ability to promote branded content posts with product tags. Instagram says the new ad format will help brands provide a seamless shopping experience on the platform.