MP: Application seeks police case against Twitter MD
In a memorandum, the complainant has demanded that the "deleted" Twitter account be restored, the official said, without elaborating. "The complaint against Managing Director of Twitter seeks that the MD be booked for allegedly deleting an account from the microblogging site. The complainant seeks restoration of the deleted account," said Kotwali police station in-charge Virendra Jha.PTI | Vidisha(Mp) | Updated: 22-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 21:06 IST
A complaint application has been submitted with Vidisha Police in Madhya Pradesh against MD of Twitter by a person claiming that a Twitter account has been deleted, an official said on Sunday night. In a memorandum, the complainant has demanded that the "deleted" Twitter account be restored, the official said, without elaborating.
"The complaint against Managing Director of Twitter seeks that the MD be booked for allegedly deleting an account from the microblogging site. The complainant seeks restoration of the deleted account," said Kotwali police station in-charge Virendra Jha. "However, this matter does not relate to us. The person claiming that the Twitter account is deleted has not complainedto us directly. Another person has lodged the complaint with us. The person whose account has been removed is from Delhi or some other place," Jha said.
He said the complaint memorandum will be forwarded to authorities concerned. Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as tweets.
