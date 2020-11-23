Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:17 IST
Redmi Note 9 5G series listed on JD.com ahead of official launch

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 9 5G series on November 26. Ahead of the official launch, the upcoming series has been listed on the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com (h/t: @yabhishekhd), revealing some important details.

The JD listing shows the Redmi Note 5G series in two color variants- Blue and Green. As seen in the images, there is a circular camera module housing four lenses at the back and the fingerprint reader is mounted on the side.

Notably, the Redmi Note 5G series' screen protector reveals that the smartphone will have a waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Image Credit: JD.com

Further, JD listing also reveals the launch time of Redmi Note 9 5G - 8:00 PM (China time) or 5:30 PM (IST). The series will be available for pre-order and go on sale beginning December 1, 2020.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has already confirmed on Weibo that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform and the device is also confirmed to come with a 108MP quad camera setup.

Image Credit: Twitter (@diro__tech)

Meanwhile, the latest leaks and rumors suggest that the basic Redmi Note 9 5G will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimesity 800U 5G chipset and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD and 48MP triple rear camera setup. The left-aligned punch-hole will house a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor. It will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch-sampling rate. Coming to the camera department, the Pro variant will house a 108MP main camera powered by Samsung HM2 sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie camera.

