Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:10 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro first look is here
Image Credit: @OnLeaks

OnePlus's rumored upcoming flagship series, the OnePlus 9, is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021. Last week, the design of the OnePlus 9 was revealed in CAD renders shared by 91 Mobiles and now we have our first look at its Pro variant, thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks.

According to the renders shared by OnLeaks, the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a single punch-hole on the top-left corner to house the selfie snapper and a 6.7-inch curved display. The rear panel is made of glass and as usual, the Alert Slider and power button can be seen on the right side and the volume rocker on the left.

The back of the phone has a rectangular camera module that takes inspiration from the OnePlus 8T and Nord Series and includes four camera sensors with a rectangular LED flash.

As for the release date, OnLeaks has confirmed that the OnePlus Pro 9 series will be launching in March 2021.

Further, according to the latest leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 9 Pro will boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and will be backed by a 4, 500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging.

Speaking of the basic OnePlus 9, the CAD renders reveal that it has a left-aligned punch-hole display design and at the back, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera setup with an LED flash placed to the right of the camera sensors. The OnePlus 9 is said to come with a larger flat display than the OnePlus 8T and will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Last week, a OnePlus smartphone with model number "LuBan LE2117", either the OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro, was spotted on the Geekbench website, confirming that one of the phones in the upcoming series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 11 OS.

