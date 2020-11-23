Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power to launch in India soon

Motorola could soon launch two new smartphones - the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power - in India, as tipped by popular tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings. Both the phones were launched in Europe earlier this month.

At launch, the Lenovo-owned company announced that both the phones will be rolled out to selected countries in Latin America, India, Middle East &Asia in the coming weeks. Motorola is yet to officially announce the exact release date and pricing details of Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power in India.

In Europe, the Moto G 5G is priced starting at EUR299.99 (approx. Rs 26,500) whereas the Moto G9 Power is priced starting at EUR199.99 (approx. Rs 17,600).

Specifications

Moto G 5G

The Moto G 5G has a 6.7-inch MaxVision FHD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which supports up to 1TB microSD card expansion.

The phone houses a triple camera array comprising a 48MP main shooter with Quad Pixel technology, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree field-of-view (FOV), and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Moto G 5G is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast-charging.

Moto G9 Power

The Moto G9 Power 6.8-inch Max Vision HD+ display. Under the hood, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

The device is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast-charging and runs on Android 10.

As for the cameras, the Moto G9 Power comes with a 16MP selfie shooter and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.