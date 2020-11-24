Indian government blocks access to 43 mobile apps including AliExpress

The Government of India on Tuesday blocked access to 43 mobile apps including AliExpress, citing that these apps were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order.

The order was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, based on the comprehensive reports received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Here's the complete list of mobile apps that have been blocked by the Indian government:

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India - Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard - BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela - Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV - TV version

WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GoI (@GoI_MeitY) issued an order today under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps in India. More details - https://t.co/l9pwJKk3un@PIB_India @MeityPib @rsprasad @SanjayDhotreMP — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) November 24, 2020

To recall, the Indian government banned 59 mobile apps in late June 2020 and 118 more apps including PUBG Mobile in early September.