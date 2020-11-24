Left Menu
Indian government blocks access to 43 mobile apps including AliExpress

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:22 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pexels

The Government of India on Tuesday blocked access to 43 mobile apps including AliExpress, citing that these apps were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order.

The order was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, based on the comprehensive reports received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Here's the complete list of mobile apps that have been blocked by the Indian government:

  • AliSuppliers Mobile App
  • Alibaba Workbench
  • AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  • Alipay Cashier
  • Lalamove India - Delivery App
  • Drive with Lalamove India
  • Snack Video
  • CamCard - Business Card Reader
  • CamCard - BCR (Western)
  • Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  • Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  • Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  • WeDate-Dating App
  • Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  • Adore App
  • TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  • TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  • ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  • DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  • AsianDate: find Asian singles
  • FlirtWish: chat with singles
  • Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  • Tubit: Live Streams
  • WeWorkChina
  • First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  • Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  • Cashier Wallet
  • MangoTV
  • MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  • WeTV - TV version
  • WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  • WeTV Lite
  • Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  • Taobao Live
  • DingTalk
  • Identity V
  • Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  • BoxStar (Early Access)
  • Heroes Evolved
  • Happy Fish
  • Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  • Munchkin Match: magic home building
  • Conquista Online II

To recall, the Indian government banned 59 mobile apps in late June 2020 and 118 more apps including PUBG Mobile in early September.

