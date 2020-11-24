Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mphasis granted US Patent for Autocode.AI

IT firm Mphasis on Tuesday said it has been awarded a US patent for its deep learning-based framework, Autocode.AI that automates software code development. "Autocode.AI drastically reduces the time taken for software prototyping and development time through the automation of repetitive and standard code blocks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:30 IST
Mphasis granted US Patent for Autocode.AI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

IT firm Mphasis on Tuesday said it has been awarded a US patent for its deep learning-based framework, Autocode.AI that automates software code development. Autocode.AI applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically generate code and streamline software development process, a statement said. "The newly issued patent – US Patent No. 10,824,401 provides a solution for automated creation of graphical user interface applications," it added.

The solution enables users to quickly transition from whiteboards to code in hours and rapidly prototype applications through hyper-personalised designs and code. Code creation process in software development is manual, time, cost and effort intensive and it involves converting large number of wireframes and screenshots created by designers into computer code. Revision and user feedback cycles are slow and wait periods are long between prototypes. Many of the tasks are repetitive and are prime for automation and disruption. "Autocode.AI drastically reduces the time taken for software prototyping and development time through the automation of repetitive and standard code blocks. It reduces the cost of software development and maintenance," Mphasis explained. Mphasis Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said in these emerging and ever-changing scenarios, it has become imperative for enterprises to adapt more efficient and future ready frameworks that streamlines and simplifies their processes. "With Autocode.AI we aimed at automating code generation for coherent turnaround and comprehensive development. This patent strengthens the foothold of our commitment to constantly innovate and harness technologies such as AI to assist our customers in mobilizing technology for higher benefits," he added.

Mphasis was also recently awarded a US patent for its AI system for tracking, managing, and analyzing data from unstructured data sources. The patented system enables enterprises to draw actionable insights at real-time from enterprise data sources such as emails, call centre transcripts, insurance policy documents, broker submissions, bank statements, customer complaints etc..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Storm influenced rain leads to traffic congestion, inundation

Several roads and intersections witnessed traffic congestion and waterlogging here on Tuesday in view of the intermittent rains influenced by the cyclonic storm Nivar. The government, meanwhile, said following better storage in citys reserv...

Man who eloped with minor 3 years ago arrested

A youth who had allegedly eloped with a 16-year-old girl three years ago and is now the father of a two-year-old boy has been arrested by the CBI on charges of kidnapping. He was arrested from Rajpura in Punjab where he had settled with the...

ATK Mohun Bagan's Inman wants to defeat his former coach Fowler 'at any cost'

ATK Mohun Bagans Australian-born Scottish player Brad Inman played under SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler in the A-League last year but he wants to beat the Liverpool legend at any cost in the much-awaited Kolkata derby of the Indian Supe...

UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or dishonest religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. Under the proposed law, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020