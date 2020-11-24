Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter plans to relaunch verification program next year

Twitter Inc on Tuesday released plans for its new policy on how people are "verified" on the site, an area the company has long promised to revamp to address confusion and criticisms over the blue check-mark badges it uses to authenticate the identity of prominent accounts.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:55 IST
Twitter plans to relaunch verification program next year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc on Tuesday released plans for its new policy on how people are "verified" on the site, an area the company has long promised to revamp to address confusion and criticisms over the blue check-mark badges it uses to authenticate the identity of prominent accounts. The social media company said in a blog post https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/help-us-shape-our-new-approach-to-verification.html that it plans to relaunch its verification program, including a new public application process, in early 2021. It said a public feedback period for the new policy would open on Tuesday and run until Dec. 8.

Twitter said it paused public submissions for verification in 2017 after hearing feedback that the program "felt arbitrary and confusing to many people." It said at the time the checkmark was being confused with "an endorsement or an indicator of importance." A year later, Twitter said it was putting fixes to the verification program on the back burner to focus on issues like election integrity, though it has continued to verify some accounts, such as medical experts tweeting about COVID-19 this year.

"Since then, we haven't been clear about who can become verified and when, why an account might be unverified, or what it means to be verified," Twitter said in the Tuesday blog post. The company laid out more detailed criteria https://help.twitter.com/en/managing-your-account/about-twitter-verified-accounts for the "core types" of notable, active accounts it will verify, such as government officials, companies, nonprofits, news organizations, entertainers, sports teams, athletes, and activists.

Twitter said it also may verify accounts that meet other standards such as being one of the top-followed accounts in the user's country and having "off-Twitter notability," which could be assessed through Google search trends, Wikipedia references, or coverage in news outlets. The company said it may cut the blue badge from accounts that severely or repeatedly violate rules, such as its policies on hateful conduct, civic integrity, or glorification of violence. But it said these removals would not be automatic and would be assessed case by case.

Twitter also released proposed grounds for denying verification, for example, accounts that have been locked out for violating rules in the last six months or accounts of individuals associated with hateful content or who have been found to have committed "gross human rights violations." Twitter aims to introduce the final policy on Dec. 17. It also indicated plans for more ways for users to identify themselves with new account types and labels.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No 'greater international embarrassment' than Delhi riots during Trump's visit, police alleges

There could not have been a greater international embarrassment for the Indian government than to have communal riots raging in the national capital during US President Donald Trumps visit in February, police said in its supplementary charg...

WRAPUP 5-Tigrayans accused of massacre in Ethiopia war, both sides claim advances

Ethiopias state-appointed rights watchdog accused a Tigrayan youth group on Tuesday of killing hundreds of civilians as federal and local forces both claimed advances in a three-week war in the countrys mountainous north.Prime Minister Abiy...

Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's act of leaving city 'perfect alibi', police allege in charge sheet

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was clear that that when Delhi will be thrown to fire, he shall be keeping a safe distance to create the perfect alibi if the conspiracy gets exposed, police have alleged in their supplementary charge s...

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again on global stage

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage after he succeeds President Donald Trump in January, pledging to work together with Washingtons allies abroad. Introducing his new f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020