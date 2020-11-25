Left Menu
Samsung announces Galaxy A12 and A02s with HD+ display, 15W fast-charging

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 12:35 IST
Samsung announces Galaxy A12 and A02s with HD+ display, 15W fast-charging
Galaxy A12.

Samsung has announced two new affordable smartphones - Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s- the successor to the Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A01s, respectively.

The Galaxy A12 will be offered in Black, Blue, White and Red color options and three memory variants- 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB and will be priced starting at EUR 179 (approx, Rs 15, 8000. It will reportedly go on sale in Europe in January 2021.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A02s is priced at EUR150 (approx, Rs 13,200) and has three color options- Red, Black and White. The phone will be available starting in February 2020.

Specifications

Galaxy A12

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display and is powered by an octa-core processor (2.3GHz + 1.8GHz) paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

In terms of optics, the phone has a left-aligned quad-camera module at the back, comprising a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel snapper housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Galaxy A12 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W USB Type-C fast-charging. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side and the device supports 4G LTE.

It measures 164 x 75.8 x 8.9mm.

Galaxy A02s

The Galaxy A02s also boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, but there is no fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage and supports expansion up to 1TB.

For photography, the device houses a 5-megapixel selfie snapper and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W Micro USB fast-charging.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

