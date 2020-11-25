Salesforce has approached Slack with acquisition offer - source
Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc has approached workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc with an acquisition offer, a source told Reuters on Wednesday. Salesforce views the potential acquisition as a logical extension of its enterprise offerings, the source said, adding there is no certainty of a deal. Shares of Slack Technologies jumped 24%, while Salesforce fell 2.7%. Salesforce.com and Slack were not immediately available to comment.Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:39 IST
Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc has approached workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc with an acquisition offer, a source told Reuters on Wednesday. Salesforce views the potential acquisition as a logical extension of its enterprise offerings, the source said, adding there is no certainty of a deal.
Shares of Slack Technologies jumped 24%, while Salesforce fell 2.7%. Salesforce.com and Slack were not immediately available to comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.