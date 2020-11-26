Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

Amazon's Black Friday sale is already underway. The e-commerce giant has released tens of thousands of deals with deep discounts on several products from all its categories including electronics, computers and accessories, to name a few.

Here are some of the amazing Black Friday deals on smartphones and other smart devices:

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Amazon's new smart speaker Echo Dot (fourth-generation) is currently on sale for USD28.99 as against the usual price tag of USD49.99. It is available on Amazon in Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue color options.

The fourth-generation Echo Dot features a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker and a 3.5 mm line out for use with external speakers. On the privacy front, the smart speaker is equipped with wake word technology, streaming indicators, a microphone off button as well as the ability to view and delete your voice recordings. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 smart display has received a massive 50 percent discount and is now selling at just USD44.99, down from USD89.99. It is available in two color options- Charcoal and Sandstone.

The smart display comes with a 5.5-inch screen with 960 x 480 resolution and can be used to make hands-free video calls to another Echo smart display, catch up on the latest news, sports highlights, TV shows and movies and manage compatible smart home devices.

It has a 1.65-inch built-in speaker and a 3.5 mm stereo audio output for use with external speakers. In terms of privacy, the Echo Show 5 has a built-in shutter to cover the camera when not in use and users can also turn off the microphone/ camera with the press of a button.

Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is currently on sale for USD129.95, down 28 percent from USD179.95. It is available in six color options.

Key highlights on the watch include- Always-On display, 50m water-resistant, Amazon Alexa built-in, and battery life of more than 6 days. As for the health and wellness monitoring features, the Fitbit Versa 2 tracks heart rate 24/ 7, steps, distance, calories burned, sleep quality and supports more than 15 goal-based exercise modes.

Other features include- notifications for calls, texts, calendar and apps, quick replies and Fitbit Pay.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Amazon is offering a 20 percent discount on the OnePlus 8 Pro flagship smartphone. The 12GB+256GB 5G unlocked smartphone is now selling at USD799.99 as against USD999. It is currently available in Onyx Black​ and Ultramarine Blue color options.

Speaking of the device specifications, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. The device houses a 48MP quad rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera and is backed by a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge Wireless 30 wireless charging and Warp Charge 30T fast-charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G

For Black Friday, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB model is listed for USD549, down 22 percent from USD699.99 while the 256GB model is listed for USD620 as against USD770 at launch (19% off).

Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast-charging and fast wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the device houses a triple rear camera system that includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV, A 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP Telephoto lens with Space Zoom. For selfies, there is a 32MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are currently listed for just USD169, down from USD249. The earbuds are accompanied by a wireless charging case that delivers more than 24 hours of battery life and is compatible with Qi-certified chargers.

The Apple AirPods Pro come with Active noise cancellation technology with Transparency mode and Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes the music according to the users' ear shape. The wireless earbuds have three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable and comfortable fit.

Google Pixel 4 XL (Unlocked)

Amazon is offering a 35 percent discount on the unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL smartphone (128GB) which is now on sale for USD649 as against USD999.

The Pixel 4 XL comes with a 6.3-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage and is fuelled by a 3,700 mAh battery that lasts up to 24 hours.

For photography, it has 12.2MP + 16MP rear camera along with a dual-LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera.