Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘5G holds huge promise for India; collaboration, identifying suitable use cases key’

The advent of 5G along with futuristic technologies like AI and IoT hold tremendous promise for India, and a collaborative approach, identification of suitable market-specific use cases and attention to data security and privacy aspects would be key to unleashing its full potential, a senior TRAI official said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:25 IST
‘5G holds huge promise for India; collaboration, identifying suitable use cases key’
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The advent of 5G along with futuristic technologies like AI and IoT hold tremendous promise for India, and a collaborative approach, identification of suitable market-specific use cases and attention to data security and privacy aspects would be key to unleashing its full potential, a senior TRAI official said on Thursday. The explosion of disruptive technologies has transformed the way people interact, socialise and businesses operate, SK Gupta, Secretary, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said while addressing a virtual event organised by PHDCCI.

"Future of 5G is important. Collaborative development has to be done. We all should come on one platform, encourage trials for use cases, particularly for India, and that will be the key to success," Gupta said at a webinar on 5G Technology. He said challenges and precautions that have to be kept in mind include issues around data privacy and information security, given the large amounts of data exchanges which have become part of people's daily lives.

Citing an instance, he said while technology such as maps and e-commerce have ushered more convenience, it had also placed the focus on prioritising data privacy and security-related aspects. Futuristic technologies would also require optical fibre connectivity for backhaul, he added. Advent of 5G, combined with technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud and Big Data will lead to major transformation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mortal remains of Sepoy Yash Deshmukh brought to native village in Maha

The mortal remains of Sepoy Yash Deshmukh - who was killed in action during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir was brought to his native village Pimpal Bhairao in Jalgaon district on Saturday. Scores of locals came out to pay tribute t...

March against farm laws: SP leader urges people to support farmers

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Saturday condemned the BJP for the treatment meted out to farmers during their march to Delhi and urged people to support them in their fight against the Centres farm laws. Chaudhary,...

MP: Two held for death of elephant due to electrocution

Two persons were arrested in connection with the death of a wild elephant due to electrocution near a village in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur district, a forest official said on Saturday. The carcass of one of the two tuskers moving about in th...

AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi,BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar booked

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was on Saturday booked for his comments on the samadhis of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, for his retort to it. They were book...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020