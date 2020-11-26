Flipkart Black Friday sale: Jaw-dropping deals on iPhone SE, Realme Narzo 20 series, Galaxy S20+

The Flipkart Black Friday sale has gone live and will run until November 30th. The e-commerce giant is offering amazing discounts on mobile phones along with a 5% cashback on EMI transactions with the SBI credit cards.

Here are some of the top Black Friday deals on smartphones:

iPhone SE 2020

Flipkart is giving up to 17% off on the iPhone SE 2020 models with the 64GB storage model now starting at Rs 32,999 as against the original price of 39,900. The 256GB storage variant is currently on sale for Rs 47,999, down from Rs 54,900. Additionally, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 14,300 discount on the exchange of an old device.

iPhone SE 2020: Key Specs

Display: 4.7-inch Retina HD display

Processor: A13 Bionic Chip

Battery: 1,821 mAh with fast-charge capability

Camera: 12MP Rear Camera and 7MP Front Camera

Others: Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor; IP67 water and dust resistant; Wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 8GB+128GB model is currently selling for Rs 49,999 on Flipkart, as against Rs 73,999 at launch. Buyers will also get up to Rs 14,300 off in exchange for an old phone.

Galaxy S20+: Key specs

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display (120Hz)

Processor: Exynos 990

Battery: 4500 mAh

Camera: 64+12+12 MP+VGA Depth Camera / 10MP Front Camera

Realme Narzo 20

In the budget segment, the Realme Narzo 20 has received up to 19% off. The 64GB model is now available for Rs 10,499 while the 128GB model is on sale for Rs 11,499. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 9,950 and up to Rs 10,950 off on both the models, respectively.

Realme Narzo 20: Key specs

Display: 6.52 inch HD+ Display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Battery: 6000 mAh / 18W Type-C fast charging

Camera: (48+8+2)MP / 8MP front

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro 64GB storage model is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 and buyers will get up to Rs 13,100 off on exchange.

Narzo 20 Pro: Key specs

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

Battery: 4500mAh / 65W Super Dart fast-charging

Camera: (48+8+2+2)MP / 16MP front

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro 4GB+64GB model is currently on sale for Rs 12,999 and in exchange for an old phone, buyers will get up to Rs 12,400 off. The 6GB+128GB memory variant is down to Rs 15,999 with Flipkart offering up to Rs 14,300 off on exchange.

Poco M2 Pro: Key specs

Display: 6.67 FHD+ display

Processor: Snapdragon 720G

Battery: 5000-mAh / 33W fast charging

Camera: (48+8+5+2)MP / 16MP selfie

Oppo A31 (2020)

At launch, the Oppo A31 (2020) with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was priced at Rs 13,990 but now the phone is on sale for Rs 11,990. Right now, it is available in Mystery Black and Fantasy White color options.

Oppo A31: Key specs

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ Display

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Battery: 4230 mAh

Camera: 12MP+2MP+2MP / 8MP front