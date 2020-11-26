Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has said it will remain part of the ISS until 2024 and that it is open to extending its participation beyond then. "We have to reconsider the terms of further participation in the (ISS) programme and focus on the implementation of orbital station programmes," Vladimir Solovyov, deputy head of Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, was quoted as saying by the Scientific Russia internet portal.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:12 IST
Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Russia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russian space industry executive said on Thursday, because it wants to focus on forming its own orbiting outpost after 2024. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has said it will remain part of the ISS until 2024 and that it is open to extending its participation beyond then.

"We have to reconsider the terms of further participation in the (ISS) programme and focus on the implementation of orbital station programmes," Vladimir Solovyov, deputy head of Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, was quoted as saying by the Scientific Russia internet portal. The state-run company oversees the Russian segment of the ISS, which was launched in 1989 by the Russian and U.S. state space agencies.

Solovyov, who was speaking at a meeting of the Russian Academy of Sciences focusing on space, did not say whether Russia should quit the ISS before 2024. He said a lot of the equipment on the ISS was starting to age and that it needed to be replaced. He said there would be an "avalanche" of broken equipment there after 2025.

The ISS is used for space and Earth exploration by 14 countries, including Japan, Canada and members of the European Space Agency. International agreements on its use are valid until 2024.

Also Read: BrahMos to be exported to third countries starting with Philippines: Russian DCM

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LVB writes off bonds worth Rs 318 cr ahead of merger with DBS Bank

A day ahead of its merger with the Indian arm of Singapore-based DBS Bank, the debt-ridden Lakshmi Vilas Bank LVB on Thursday&#160;has written off bonds worth Rs 318.20 crore as per the existing provisions. As per the effective date of merg...

Burkina Faso President Kabore secures re-election, preliminary results show

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has won re-election by a comfortable margin, preliminary results showed on Thursday, after an election marred by insecurity that prevented swathes of the West African country from voting.Some analysts had ...

Happy to have met Sidhu, says Amarinder Singh after luncheon

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had some simple talks, a day after both leaders met over lunch. Singh on Wednesday met Sidhu at the formers residence, triggering speculation t...

MVA stalling all schemes of previous BJP govt: Pankaja

Former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government of stalling the schemes rolled out by the previous BJP-led dispensation in the state. The BJP leader said that the gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020