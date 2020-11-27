Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Attacks on scientists in Iran

He was a lecturer at Shahid Beheshti University. FEREYDOUN ABBASSI-DAVANI Abbasi-Davani and his wife were hurt in a car bomb blast on the same day as Shahriyari was killed. Abbasi-Davani, who was head of physics at Imam Hossein University, had been personally subject to U.N. sanctions because of what Western officials said was his involvement in suspected nuclear weapons research.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:34 IST
FACTBOX-Attacks on scientists in Iran
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in Tehran on Friday, is the latest Iranian nuclear scientist to be attacked since 2012. Fakhrizadeh died of injuries in hospital after assassins fired on his car, Iran's armed forces said in a statement carried by state media. He had been described by Western, Israeli and Iranian exile opponents of Iran's clerical rulers as a leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003.

Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy. Here are some details of other attacks on Iranian scientists in recent years:

MASSOUD ALI-MOHAMMADI Nuclear scientist Massoud Ali-Mohammadi was killed by a remote-controlled bomb in Tehran on Jan. 12, 2010. Some opposition websites said he had backed moderate candidate Mirhossein Mousavi in the disputed 2009 election that secured a second presidential term for Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Iranian officials described the physics professor as a nuclear scientist but a spokesman said he did not work for the Atomic Energy Organisation. He lectured at Tehran University. Western sources said the professor worked closely with Fakhrizadeh and Fereydoun Abbassi-Davani, who were both subject to U.N. sanctions because of their work on suspected nuclear weapons development.

A list of Ali-Mohammadi's publications on Tehran University's website suggested his specialism was theoretical particle physics, not nuclear energy, a Western physics professor said. MAJID SHAHRIYARI

Shahriyari was killed and his wife was wounded in a car bomb blast in Tehran on Nov. 29, 2010, in what Iranian officials called an Israeli or U.S.-sponsored attack on its atomic programme. Iran's atomic energy agency chief Ali Akbar Salehi said Shahriyari had a role in one of its biggest nuclear projects, but did not elaborate, the official news agency IRNA reported. He was a lecturer at Shahid Beheshti University.

FEREYDOUN ABBASSI-DAVANI Abbasi-Davani and his wife were hurt in a car bomb blast on the same day as Shahriyari was killed.

Abbasi-Davani, who was head of physics at Imam Hossein University, had been personally subject to U.N. sanctions because of what Western officials said was his involvement in suspected nuclear weapons research. The intelligence minister at the time, Heydar Moslehi, later said: "This terrorist act was carried out by intelligence services such as the CIA, Mossad and the MI6. A group that wanted to carry out a terrorist act but did not succeed, was also arrested. They confessed that they were trained by these intelligence services." Abbasi-Davani was appointed vice-president and head of the Atomic Energy Organisation in February 2011, Fars news agency reported, but was removed in August 2013, the state news agency IRNA reported.

DARIOUSH REZAI Rezai, 35, was shot dead by gunmen in eastern Tehran on July 23, 2011. The university lecturer had a PhD in physics. Deputy Interior Minister Safarali Baratlou said he was not linked to Iran's nuclear program after early reports in some media said he was.

MOSTAFA AHMADI-ROSHAN Ahmadi-Roshan, a 32-year-old chemical engineering graduate, was killed by a bomb placed on his car by a motorcyclist in Tehran in January 2012. Another passenger died in hospital and a pedestrian was also injured. The attack was similar to that in November 2010.

Iran said the victim was a nuclear scientist who supervised a department at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility. Iran blamed Israel and the United States for the attack.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian politics hit by wave of violence ahead of Sunday vote

Brazilians return to the polls in 57 cities on Sunday for the runoffs of municipal elections that have seen surging violence involving assassinations and physical attacks on candidates.In two months of campaigning leading up to the first ro...

Ranaut's `PoK' comment was unfortunate: Hasan Mushrif

Actor Kangana Ranauts tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir PoK was unfortunate, Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif said on Friday. The Bombay High Court earlier in the day declared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC a...

Bhumi Pednekar gives sneak-peek of love-ballad 'Baras Baras' from 'Durgamati'

Ahead of the release of the first song Baras Baras from her upcoming horror-thriller Durgamati, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday gave a glimpse of the track to her fans. The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a teaser of the song th...

Four killed due to Nivar cyclone in TN; Centre, state announce relief

The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palaniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020