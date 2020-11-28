Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nucleus Research Names Infor a Leader in Low-Code Application Platforms Value Matrix

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 12:22 IST
Nucleus Research Names Infor a Leader in Low-Code Application Platforms Value Matrix

Infor Mongoose low-code app development framework is designed to help simplify designing & deploying software applicationsMumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Infor today announced that Nucleus Research has positioned Infor as a Leader in its Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) Value Matrix, published Oct. 29. Infor’s position is based on its Infor Mongoose low-code application development framework, which is designed to help simplify the process of designing and deploying software applications. Part of the Infor OS (Operating Service) ecosystem, Infor Mongoose supports Infor CloudSuite customers with improved scalability and flexibility

Download a complimentary copy of the Nucleus Research Low-Code Application Platforms Value Matrix report: https://www.infor.com/resources/nucleus-lcap-technology-value-matrix-2020According to the Value Matrix report, “Infor Mongoose excels at building simplified applications and gives users the tools and depth to create complex enterprise software solutions.” The report notes that the Infor Mongoose framework “covers an extensive range of capabilities ranging from automatic web rendering, multi-device support, flexible integration, diagnostic and monitoring capabilities, agile cloud deployment, and low cost of ownership.”David Heffler, Infor VP of product management, said, “Our Infor Mongoose rapid application development framework provides customers with tools designed to help them develop low-code, no-code and full-stack, enterprise-ready solutions accessibleacross any device. Combined with the other elements of our Infor OS cloud platform, this framework can ultimately enable customers to reduce integration complexity, maintenance and monitoring, and manual processes — while helping to increase employee productivity and enterprise-scale performance.”The Nucleus Research Value Matrix report states that, “Rapid application development is the central focus of the Infor Mongoose platform, and the toolsets provided to developers and non-technical users ensure that the amount of program coding required by users is minimized.” In addition, the report states, “Extendibility and adaptability also prove to be a pillar of the Infor Mongoose structure, supporting access to key locations in the base application, allowing end-users to add extensions. The extensions are automatically migrated when upgrades occur, further reducing the input required by the user.”Get more information about Infor Mongoose application development capabilities: https://www.infor.com/technology/application-developmentAbout InforInfor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com

PWRPWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Bowling a worry for Kohli and boys going into second ODI

Completely outplayed by Australia in the opening ODI, Virat Kohli and boys will look to come out all guns blazing in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. With this being a three-match series, it is a must-win game for the ...

Cosmos Malabaricus highlighting Kerala’s history based on 17th century Dutch records to be launched

A treasure trove of information contained in Dutch historical archives of the 17th century will be brought to light for the first time through a unique Cosmos Malabaricus project, which is under consideration of the Indian and the Netherlan...

PM Modi concludes Zydus Biotech Park visit, next stop Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his visit to Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad after reviewing the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. This visit was the first of his three-city tour to personally review the ...

India, Maldives, Sri Lanka trilateral meet on maritime security begins

A trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives began on Saturday, the Indian High Commission said. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was the chief guest at the event.India is rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020