Garmin Forerunner 745 advanced running smartwatch costs Rs 52,990 in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:29 IST
Garmin has launched its advanced running and triathlon smartwatch, Forerunner 745, in India. It is claimed to provide detailed training stats and on-device workouts as well as smartwatch functions like smart notifications and music streaming, to name a few.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 watch comes in four color options- Black, Whitestone, Magma Red and Neo Tropic and costs Rs 52,990 in India. It is available for purchase via Garmin's official India website, Amazon.in and other online portals.

Garmin Forerunner 745: Specs and features

The Garmin Forerunner 745 boasts a 1.2-inch transflective MIP display with 240x240 pixels resolution. The lens material is Corning Gorilla Glass DX while the strap is made of silicone. The watch can withstand up to 200 sweaty runs, bumpy bike rides and long swims.

The smartwatch offers built-in activity profiles for running, triathlon, cycling, swimming, track running, daily workout suggestions based on the training load and VO2 max, guidance from expert coaches and more features. Users can view and analyze important running metrics such as cadence, stride length and ground contact time.

It monitors heart rate, heart rate variability in real-time and sends advanced alerts when the heart rate is abnormal. The Pulse OX sensor monitors blood oxygen saturation levels while the menstrual tracking feature allows female users to track period cycle details. Other health tracking features include tracking of body energy levels, all-day stress tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, hydration and more.

On the connectivity front, the Garmin Forerunner 745 features multiple global navigation satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS and Galileo to better track in more challenging environments along with Bluetooth, WiFi. Smartwatch functions include weather updates, remote smartphone and music control, Find My Watch, Find My Phone and text response, among others.

The smartwatch lasts up to 7 days in the watch mode, up to 6 hours with GPS mode and music, up to 16 hours with GPS and without music and up to 21 hours in UltraTrac mode.

