Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business relations with India will continue to grow stronger: Swedish official

Trade relations with India will continue to grow stronger and deeper, and also create new employment opportunities, Ambassador of Sweden to India Klas Molin has said. Speaking at 'India Sweden Innovation Day 2020', Molin said the innovation partnership between the two countries has strengthened since its announcement in 2018. The ambassador termed innovation as one of the absolute cornerstones of relations between Sweden and India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:52 IST
Business relations with India will continue to grow stronger: Swedish official

Trade relations with India will continue to grow stronger and deeper, and also create new employment opportunities, Ambassador of Sweden to India Klas Molin has said. Speaking at 'India Sweden Innovation Day 2020', Molin said the innovation partnership between the two countries has strengthened since its announcement in 2018.

The ambassador termed innovation as one of the absolute cornerstones of relations between Sweden and India. "Both our governments have allocated funding for multi-million calls under our partnership. As a consequence, business links between our countries will continue to grow stronger and deeper, drawing us closer together and creating jobs and prosperity," Molin was quoted as in a statement. In his address, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways Nitin Gadkari, who also participated in the virtual conference said, when it comes to innovation, both Sweden and India have a lot in common to share for their mutual good. There are immense opportunities that exist on the two sides and which needs to be identified and promoted.

"The mutual cooperation, coordination and communication among the stakeholders in India and Sweden will strengthen, survive and grow in new normal. Innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology, R&D, skills, knowledge, and conversation of knowledge into wealth is the future," he said. The one-day virtual event was jointly organised by India Unlimited in Sweden, in association with Embassy of India in Sweden, Sweden India Business Council and CII on Friday.

Attended by about 500 participants, the event brought together the stakeholders from governments to other key organisations who spoke about energy partnership, safe transport, innovation collaboration, sustainable business models, civil and cyber security, health tech, skilling and tech start-ups, the statement said..

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'D-Day' for Pakistan's lonely elephant as handlers prepare airlift to Cambodia

A team of animal experts began the task on Sunday of airlifting Pakistans lonely elephant Kaavan on the long journey to his new home at a sanctuary in northwestern Cambodia, marking the culmination of years of campaigning by American singer...

Journalist's wife threatens self-immolation in UP's Balrampur

The wife of a journalist, who was charred to death along with his friend in a fire that broke out in his house in Balrampur district, threatened to immolate herself on Sunday if police failed to arrest the accused. Vibha Singh, wife of the ...

Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday.&#160; The Prime Ministers Office said in a tweet on Sunday that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma...

UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.The cabinet of the UAE g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020