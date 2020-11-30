Left Menu
You can now pre-register for FAU-G action game on Google Play Store

The game will involve players joining a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory and come face-to-face with India's enemies. The FAU-G commandos will fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:29 IST
Image Credit: Google Play

Google Play Store is now allowing users to pre-register for the new indigenously developed action game Fearless and United Guards, aka FAU-G, its Bengaluru-based developer nCore games announced on Monday.

The company took to Twitter to announce the development.

Late last month, nCore games released the first official teaser of FAU-G, giving a glimpse of the clash between the Indian and Chinese troops that took place in the Galwan Valley near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

"FAU-G is a proudly made in India project from nCore Games that pays tribute to the heroes of our nation's armed forces. Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India's borders," says the game description in Google Play.

Image Credit: Google Play

Meanwhile, the immensely popular PUBG Mobile is expected to take more time to make a comeback to the Indian market with recent reports suggesting that it is yet to get the Indian government's approval to operate once again in the country.

Earlier this month, the PUBG Corporation announced that it would return with a new version, PUBG Mobile India, tailored for the Indian market. The company promised that it will maximize data security for its players while being fully compliant with local laws and regulations.

PUBG Mobile was banned along with 116 other Chinese apps in early September 2020 over security concerns.

