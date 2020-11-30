Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon, Apple stay away from new French initiative to set principles for Big Tech

U.S. tech giants Amazon and Apple have not signed up to a new French initiative to get global tech companies to publicly commit to principles including paying their fair share of taxes, government officials said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:46 IST
Amazon, Apple stay away from new French initiative to set principles for Big Tech
Apple logo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. tech giants Amazon and Apple have not signed up to a new French initiative to get global tech companies to publicly commit to principles including paying their fair share of taxes, government officials said on Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron has sought for the past three years to cajole tech giants into collaborating with governments on a series of global challenges such as fighting hate speech online, preserving privacy or contributing to state coffers.

Amid a public outcry about technology groups' good fortunes during the coronavirus pandemic this year, Macron's advisers said on Monday that the president had asked tech companies to sign up to a new initiative called "Tech for Good Call" underlining principles for the post-COVID world. The French government released a list of 75 executives of tech companies that had signed up to the initiative so far, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft President Brad Smith. Apple and Amazon were notably absent from the list.

Apple declined to comment, but French officials said talks with the group were ongoing and they could still join the initiative, details of which will be published officially by Tuesday. A representative for Amazon, which French officials said had declined to join the initiative, did not return a request for comment. "The goal is also to... observe objectively those who decide to play ball and align their interest with individuals and societies and those who stay out of this joint movement," a presidential adviser told a press briefing.

Leading tech executives such as Facebook's Zuckerberg attended the so-called "Tech for Good" summit hosted by the French president at the Elysee Palace in 2018, which gave birth to working groups on issues that have become sources of tension between governments and "Big Tech". The new initiative is not legally binding, but French officials said Macron will use it as a tool to influence upcoming negotiations at global forums on regulating Big Tech.

The U.S. and European governments have clashed over the issue of taxing Big Tech during talks at the OECD. Signatories to the "Tech for Good Call" commit to "contribute fairly to the taxes in countries where (they) operate"; prevent the dissemination of "child sexual abuse material, terrorist or extreme violence online contents"; and "support the ecological transition", among other things.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO must focus more on challenge of rising China - report

NATO must think harder about how to handle China and its military rise, though Russia will remain its main adversary during this decade, according to a report to be published on Tuesday on reforming the Atlantic alliance. The report NATO 20...

S&P Global is buying IHS Markit in a USD 44 bn all-stock deal

SP Global is buying IHS Markit in a USD 44 billion all-stock deal that brings together two of the largest data providers to Wall Street. Each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of SP Global...

On Brexit, time is running short and members are getting impatient - Merkel

With time running very short to reach a deal on Britains future relationship with the European Union, some member states are growing impatient, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.She named governance, a competitive level playing field, Br...

EU aim to "renew and reinvigorate" U.S. ties after Trump

European Union members debated on Monday how best to renew and reinvigorate transatlantic relations after the departure of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020