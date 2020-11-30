PRIME hub inaugurated in Meghalaya to provide skill-based learning to youth

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated the first rural PRIME hub of the state at Songsak in East Garo Hills as a step towards imparting skill-based learning to young people, an official said. In the next few years, 50 such Promotion and Incubation of Market Driven Enterprise(PRIME) hubs will be launched across the state, the chief minister said.

The objective of PRIME hubs is to make entrepreneurship a preferred career choice for young people through creation of a dynamic and collaborative ecosystem that enables easy availability of credit, relevant technology, skilling and mentoring support, and access to high leverage markets. Mentioning that 25 lakh people in Meghalaya are below the age of 20 years, the chief minister said, "It is a challenge for the government to create educational facilities and skilling institutes linked to job opportunities.

"However, we have prioritized this sector, and PRIME hub is one such initiative of the government to enable our youth to access different income-generating opportunities." Inaugurating the facility at a skill training organization managed by 'Bakdil', Sangma lauded the efforts of the missionary organization (Bakdil) for empowering self-help groups and creating livelihood opportunities in over 2,500 villages of Garo Hills. A collaborative approach between a social organization and the government will go a long way in enhancing the livelihood and income-generating opportunities, the chief minister said.