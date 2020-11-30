Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRIME hub inaugurated in Meghalaya to provide skill-based learning to youth

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated the first rural PRIME hub of the state at Songsak in East Garo Hills as a step towards imparting skill-based learning to young people, an official said. A collaborative approach between a social organisation and the government will go a long way in enhancing the livelihood and income generating opportunities, the chief minister said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:41 IST
PRIME hub inaugurated in Meghalaya to provide skill-based learning to youth
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SangmaConrad)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated the first rural PRIME hub of the state at Songsak in East Garo Hills as a step towards imparting skill-based learning to young people, an official said. In the next few years, 50 such Promotion and Incubation of Market Driven Enterprise(PRIME) hubs will be launched across the state, the chief minister said.

The objective of PRIME hubs is to make entrepreneurship a preferred career choice for young people through creation of a dynamic and collaborative ecosystem that enables easy availability of credit, relevant technology, skilling and mentoring support, and access to high leverage markets. Mentioning that 25 lakh people in Meghalaya are below the age of 20 years, the chief minister said, "It is a challenge for the government to create educational facilities and skilling institutes linked to job opportunities.

"However, we have prioritized this sector, and PRIME hub is one such initiative of the government to enable our youth to access different income-generating opportunities." Inaugurating the facility at a skill training organization managed by 'Bakdil', Sangma lauded the efforts of the missionary organization (Bakdil) for empowering self-help groups and creating livelihood opportunities in over 2,500 villages of Garo Hills. A collaborative approach between a social organization and the government will go a long way in enhancing the livelihood and income-generating opportunities, the chief minister said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM asks Centre to listen to farmers, terms their fight 'just'

Terming their fight against farm laws just, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the Centre why it was not listening to farmers and was being adamant on the issue. He asserted that his governments would stand firmly with fa...

Farmers' protest: PM accuses oppn of misleading farmers and "playing tricks" again; Rahul claims new agri laws for "2-3 friends" of Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers and playing tricks again on them as he and the BJP asserted that the new agriculture laws over which protests by farmers raged in the NCR will provi...

U.S. Congress races to avoid December government shutdown amid pandemic

The U.S. Congress on Monday began a two-week sprint to rescue the federal government from a possible shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first major test since the election of whether Republicans and Democrats intend to cooperate.Go...

South Korea reports bird flu outbreak on duck farm -OIE

South Korea has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu on a duck farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Monday. The outbreak, which occurred in the town of Girin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020