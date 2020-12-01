Left Menu
U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant violation' of North Korea sanctions

Speaking to Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea State Alex Wong accused China of "seeking to undo" the United Nations sanctions regime aimed at persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. Not once," Wong said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:37 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday accused China of "flagrant violation" of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and said Washington would offer rewards of up to $5 million for information about sanctions evasions.

Speaking to Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea State Alex Wong accused China of "seeking to undo" the United Nations sanctions regime aimed at persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. Wong said China had continued to host at least 20,000 North Korean laborers in violation of U.N. bans and that in the past year the United States had observed ships carrying prohibited coal or other sanctioned goods from North Korea to China on 555 separate occasions.

"On none of these occasions did the Chinese authorities act to stop these illicit imports. Not once," Wong said. He added that China currently hosted no fewer that two dozen North Korea representatives connected to Pyongyang's weapons of mass destruction programs or banks.

He accused China of "seeking to undo the U.N. sanctions regime they themselves voted for in 2006, in 2009, in 2013, in 2016, and in 2017." "They are seeking to revive trade links and revenue transfers to the North, thereby ensuring Chinese reach into the North's economy," he said.

China insists it abides by U.N. sanctions requirements on North Korea, although it has also expressed hope, along with Russia, that an easing of those conditions could help break the deadlock in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

