Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parkour group urges IOC to reject their sport from Olympics

Organizers of the sport of parkour urged the IOC on Tuesday to reject adding the obstacle course-style street-running event to the 2024 Paris Olympics because of a dispute with the governing body of gymnastics.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:41 IST
Parkour group urges IOC to reject their sport from Olympics
Representation Image Image Credit: ANI

Organizers of the sport of parkour urged the IOC on Tuesday to reject adding the obstacle course-style street-running event to the 2024 Paris Olympics because of a dispute with the governing body of gymnastics. The Parkour Earth group has for years opposed what it calls a "hostile takeover" of the sport by the International Gymnastics Federation, known as FIG.

"Unfortunately, FIG's encroachment and misappropriation of our sport continues," Parkour Earth wrote Tuesday in an open letter to the International Olympic Committee. The IOC executive board will meet on Monday and on the agenda is finalizing the sports program for the Paris Games. Requests to add new medal events or modify existing ones are expected from governing bodies.

FIG, which will have 18 medal events at next year's Tokyo Olympics, is expected to ask again for parkour's inclusion. Paris is where parkour was developed in the 1990s. Parkour's spectacular tricks in an urban setting has clear appeal at a time when the Olympics is targeting a younger audience.

Skateboarding, 3-on-3 basketball, and sport climbing will make their debuts in Tokyo, though the IOC declined FIG's proposal of parkour. Breakdancing will be an Olympic sport in Paris in 2024. What counts against parkour for the Paris Games is the IOC's policy of adding medal events that involve only the existing pool of athletes. The IOC does not want to increase the overall quota of 10,500 athletes competing in 2024, and parkour competitors are separate from FIG's Olympic disciplines of artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline.

Despite the dispute with Parkour Earth, FIG plans to stage its first parkour world championships in March. Events in parkour speed and parkour freestyle are scheduled to be held in Hiroshima, Japan. "The collaboration is a natural fit," the Lausanne-based gymnastics body has said, "as several national gymnastics federations affiliated with the FIG already offer parkour activities."

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Millie Bobby breaks down detailing 'uncomfortable' fan encounter

English actor Millie Bobby Brown burst into tears while describing how a pushy fan made her feel uncomfortable and disrespected by filming her without her consent. According to Page Six, the Stranger Things star said the encounter happened...

Slight improvement in min temperature in Kashmir; weather to remain dry till Dec 6

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg was the only place in Kashmir which experienced a sub-zero night even as there was an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley, officials said on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain dr...

AstraZeneca partner sticks with two full dose regimen in COVID trials in India

Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine, will continue to test a two full dose regimen of the shot despite it showing a lower success rate than a half and full dose regimen in pivot...

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announcedThe Change 5 probe successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area, the official China News Service said, cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020