Olympics Beckon Amid Controversy for Russian Luge Athletes

Russian luge athletes Roman Repilov and Daria Olesik are set to participate in the upcoming Milan Cortina Olympics, competing under a neutral flag due to the ongoing sanctions imposed on Russia. Their qualification comes amidst significant controversy and scrutiny from the international sports community.

Critics, particularly from Ukraine, argue against their inclusion, citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a basis for disqualification. The International Luge Federation's decision has sparked debate over the impartiality and ethics of allowing Russian athletes to compete as neutral contenders.

The luge federations and the International Olympic Committee continue to face international pressure, with nations like Germany and Austria dominating in spots, and host Italy, along with the U.S., boasting strong teams. As the games approach, the controversy underscores the complex intersection of sports and global politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)