Livigno Gears Up for Winter Olympics with Snow Innovations

Livigno in northern Italy is gearing up to host Olympic snowboarding and freestyle skiing events next month, with local organizers confirming preparations are on track. The region has ramped up its snow production capabilities to meet the demands of the spectacular winter sports events.

Concern was raised last month by FIS President Johan Eliasch regarding snow production delays, prompting a response from Davide Cerato of the Milano Cortina Games. Cerato acknowledged earlier construction delays but assured that snow production is now ahead of schedule, aiming for completion by January 20.

Recent infrastructure developments, including a new dam, have bolstered Livigno's snowmaking capacity. Snow cannons supplement natural snowfall, while innovative snow storage techniques ensure optimal conditions. A test event is planned for late January, as Livigno readies itself for the Winter Olympics in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)