Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google rolls out new comment UI for Docs, Sheets, Slides iOS apps

The latest updates are also rolling out to the Drive Android app and will be made available on the Drive iOS app in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:00 IST
Google rolls out new comment UI for Docs, Sheets, Slides iOS apps
Image Credit: Google

Google has updated the user interface (UI) for comments and action items in Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on iOS. Back in June 2020, these updates were made available on Android apps.

With the new release, users will notice three major changes including a larger and clearer interface that will make it easier for users to see comments and their context in a document.

Secondly, shortcuts and gestures will help in quickly scrolling through and respond to multiple comments and with the "quick access" button, users can quickly respond, mention someone in comments using "@" and assign action items.

"Commenting is a powerful way to collaborate on documents while remote. Comments can help you ask questions, document discussions, make sure other users see something, assign action items, and more. They're particularly useful when working remotely, enabling multiple users to be part of discussions whenever and wherever it's convenient for them," Google said when these updates were made available on Android.

The latest updates are also rolling out to the Drive Android app and will be made available on the Drive iOS app in the future.

All these features will be available with the latest version of the Drive Android app and Docs, Sheets, and Slides iOS apps and to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why civilised dress must only for devotees, not priests? Desai

Against the backdrop of the Shirdi Saibaba temple trusts appeal to devotees be dressed in a civilised manner, social activist Trupti Desai has asked why there are different yardsticks for devotees and priests. In a video message on Tuesday ...

PM Modi, others wish Nadda on his 60th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP president J P Nadda on his 60th birthday on Wednesday, and said the saffron party has been reaching new heights under his astute and inspirational leadership.&#160; In a tweet, Modi wished that Nadd...

Porto advances in CL, Man City tops group after 0-0 draw

Porto advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 0-0 draw against already-qualified Manchester City, whose point assured the English team a first-place finish in Group C. The result suited both teams, though City created ...

AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered in Assam's Baksa

Police have recovered one AK-47 rifle with one magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition in the Baksa district, the police said on Wednesday.December 1st2nd - BaksaPol recovered one hidden AK-47 Rifle with 1 magazine, 55 ammunitions from Uttarku...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020