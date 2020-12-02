Google rolls out new comment UI for Docs, Sheets, Slides iOS apps

Google has updated the user interface (UI) for comments and action items in Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on iOS. Back in June 2020, these updates were made available on Android apps.

With the new release, users will notice three major changes including a larger and clearer interface that will make it easier for users to see comments and their context in a document.

Secondly, shortcuts and gestures will help in quickly scrolling through and respond to multiple comments and with the "quick access" button, users can quickly respond, mention someone in comments using "@" and assign action items.

"Commenting is a powerful way to collaborate on documents while remote. Comments can help you ask questions, document discussions, make sure other users see something, assign action items, and more. They're particularly useful when working remotely, enabling multiple users to be part of discussions whenever and wherever it's convenient for them," Google said when these updates were made available on Android.

The latest updates are also rolling out to the Drive Android app and will be made available on the Drive iOS app in the future.

All these features will be available with the latest version of the Drive Android app and Docs, Sheets, and Slides iOS apps and to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.