Slimmest 5G smartphone lands in India: Details Inside!

The Vivo V20 Pro has officially landed in India as the slimmest 5G smartphone (7.39mm). The phone comes with an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 64MP triple camera setup and 33W fast-charging.

Starting today, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is available for purchase in a single 8GB+128GB storage variant and two color options- Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz via Amazon, Flipkart, vivo.com and other offline and online retailers. It costs Rs 29,990.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 6.44 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. For biometric authentication, it sports an in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G houses a 64MP main shooter, a 2MP mono lens and an 8MP versatile lens that can be used for capturing wide-angle, macro and bokeh shots. On the front, there is a 44MP+8MP dual selfie camera with Eye Autofocus, Super Night Selfie mode, and dual-view video support.

Connectivity options onboard the Vivo V20 Pro 5G include- 5G (SA/NSA), WiFi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For biometric authentication, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.